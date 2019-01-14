Clemson’s Travis Etienne is stopped by Alabama’s Xavier McKinney and Mack Wilson during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama middle linebacker Mack Wilson is entering the NFL draft.

Wilson becomes the seventh Crimson Tide player and fourth defender to declare for the draft since losing to Clemson in the national title game.

The junior announced his intentions on Twitter Sunday evening.

Wilson made 71 tackles with five for a loss and had two interceptions last season.

The Montgomery, Alabama product played in 42 games over the past two seasons and had 119 career tackles.

Also turning pro for the Tide: safety Deionte Thompson, cornerback Saivion Smith, left tackle Jonah Williams, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, tight end Irv Smith Jr. and tailback Josh Jacobs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.