Alabama running back Josh Jacobs tries to leap over Oklahoma’s Tre Brown (6) and Caleb Kelly during the Tide’s 45-34 win in the Orange Bowl. The victory sets up a national title date with Clemson on Jan. 7. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports)

Cue the national gabfest about whether college football and its shiny five-year-old playoff have already careened into a rut. Cup your ear for the exploratory dialogue on what it might mean that a sport with 130 programs keeps churning out the same two giants. Realize that some chunks of the country might ignore the conversation altogether.

Maybe it’s intriguing, maybe it’s stale, but Alabama and Clemson will play yet again and in yet another final, after an Orange Bowl national semifinal that seemed almost pointless here at Hard Rock Stadium, following a Cotton Bowl national semifinal that seemed almost pointless over in Texas.

The Crimson Tide held off a valiant but futile comeback attempt by Oklahoma to earn its spot with a 45-34 win Saturday night in South Florida.

Somehow, by Jan. 7, within the mere first five years and 15 games of a playoff concept generally viewed as a boom, Alabama and Clemson will have played each other in all four United States mainland time zones. They will gather two Mondays from now in Santa Clara, Calif., for their third national championship game in the past four years and their fourth playoff match in the past four years.

Among the sequel-ridden aspects of life, there have been 35 films of “Godzilla,” eight of “The Fast and the Furious,” eight of “Rocky,” 11 of “X-Men” and 11 of “Halloween,” a semi-holiday that doubles as Nick Saban’s birthday. Whether the country can stomach a fourth installment of its college football Godzillas is up to the citizenry, but the Orange Bowl deepened a reality reestablished in Texas.

There’s a tier above all the other tiers, and only two programs occupy it. After Notre Dame looked like it had not seen anything like Clemson on its way to 12-0, Oklahoma looked like it had not seen anything like Alabama on its way to 12-1.

In long-jumping ahead 28-0, Alabama reeled off drives of 75, 55, 61 and 48 yards. It had its usual and various demonstrations of its stunning football talent.

It had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa restored to his typical precision, and receiver Henry Ruggs III making a one-handed, 10-yard catch on third down in the back corner of the end zone. It had mainstay running back Damien Harris bulling in twice from close range, and frightening running back Josh Jacobs catching a swing pass from Tagovailoa, zipping 27 yards and going bull-in-a-china-shop on a pitiable safety near the end zone on the way in. It had Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, the Oklahoma quarterback, hemmed in unusually while presented with fast and furious sorts such as Anfernee Jennings, who ripped him down by his sleeve, and Christian Miller, who sacked him from the back of the pocket.

It had a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, the most points anybody ever scored in a first quarter of an Orange Bowl, surpassing Georgia’s 19 points against TCU from that 1942 edition. In Alabama’s season of first quarters that quell suspense, Oklahoma’s pretty much resembled that of Arkansas State (19-0) or Ole Miss (28-7), while slightly better than Tennessee (28-0) or Louisiana (28-0), while not as good as The Citadel (7-0) or Georgia, which violated social norms by actually leading 7-0.

Where Oklahoma’s offense arrived averaging 8.75 yards per play, peerless nationally, it spent its first two possessions averaging 0.00, and that mattered because once it got a third try at it, it trailed 21-0. With 577.9 yards per game largely against the banquet of Big 12 defenses, Oklahoma got to halftime stuck on 191. By the third quarter Murray, who completed nearly 71 percent of his passes this season for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns against seven interceptions, stood at 9 for 20.

The very numerals looked dilapidated.

Maybe the game began and ended on one play, anyway: its first. Alabama took the ball, and Tagovailoa caught the snap, his recent ankle surgery deemed a success. He tucked the football into the gut of Harris. He pulled it back from said gut. He threw this gorgeous matter 15 yards upfield, threading it into the wee window of space necessary. It went through two defenders to DeVonta Smith. Smith gained 50 yards.

By the time Oklahoma finally faced that 28-0 deficit and got going, it looked like some aberration when fullback Carson Meier caught Murray’s pass and rumbled not like the wind, but maybe some fresh breeze, for 39 yards.

By halftime, Tagovailoa had completed 15 of 17 passes for 224 yards even as Saban, seeking his seventh national championship and sixth with Alabama, had gotten ticked when his lifelong battle against human complacency hit another snag. His team slowed. It made some goofball penalties. Fairly soon, near the end of the third quarter, two Crimson Tide defenders chased helplessly as Murray lofted a 49-yard beauty that met up with Charleston Rambo just as the latter coursed into the end zone.

That created the mild amusement of a 31-20 score, which lasted the nine more plays it took Alabama to move another 87 yards. With that, the Crimson Tide showed that having won the initial battle against Oklahoma, it also could win the ensuing battle against itself, to reach the battle against the usual.