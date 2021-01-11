Limited but significant early, at least.
Quarterback Mac Jones flipped a pass to Waddle coming across the middle for a 15-yard third-down conversion. Waddle appeared to be limping after the play.
But it kept alive a drive that ended with Najee Harris’s one-yard touchdown run.
About 90 minutes before kickoff, Waddle was one of about a dozen Alabama players on the field at Hard Rock Stadium, stretching without pads or a helmet.
Playing in five games, Waddle had 25 catches for 557 yards (22.28 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. His 19.1-yard career average per catch is second only to Ozzie Smith in Alabama history.
Waddle was also one of the nation’s most dangerous return men.
