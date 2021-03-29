O’Brien, a former Houston Texans coach, received a two-year deal worth $1.1 million annually. New offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who spent four-plus seasons as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will make $755,000 this season and $900,000 in 2022.

Golding’s three-year deal averages $1.6 million and includes $100,000 annual raises and longevity bonuses each year of $125,000. His 2020 salary was $1.225 million.

Oats led the Crimson Tide to Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles, receiving a three-year extension and raise announced on Feb. 18 that boosted his annual pay to $3.225 million .

The terms released Monday also include hefty buyouts if Oats is fired or takes another job as well as performance bonuses.

He would receive 75% of his remaining pay if fired without cause, such as NCAA violations. If he left for another job, Oats would owe 65% of the remaining money after his first season dropping down to 25% after four years and nothing in the final two years of his deal.

New running backs coach Robert Gillespie will make $535,000 per year under his two-year deal. Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai will make $525,000 his first year and $550,000 next year.

Other football assistant coaches and support staffers also got new contracts:

— Charles Kelly, associate defensive coordinator/safeties:, two years, $825,000 annually.

— Freddie Roach, defensive line, three years, $720,000 annually.

— Sal Sunseri, outside linebackers, two years, $695,000 annually.

— Holmon Wiggins, wide receivers, two years at $575,000 per.

— David Ballou, director of sports performance, $525,000 in 2021 and $550,000 in 2022.

— Matt Rhea, director of sports science, $475,000 in 2021 and $500,000 in 2022.

— Jeff Allen, associate athletics director, sports medicine, received a two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2024. He will make $250,000, $260,000 and $270,000.

— Bob Welton, director of player personnel, will make $225,000 under his two-year deal.

