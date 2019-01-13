TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — All-America safety Deionte Thompson has joined a growing crowd of Alabama players leaving early for the NFL draft.

Thompson announced his decision Sunday on Twitter. He’s the sixth Crimson Tide underclassman to announce his decision to leave early.

Thompson was a consensus All-American in his first season as the starter. He made 79 tackles and had two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Thompson, who has already graduated, says his experience at Alabama was “undeniably life-changing and an experience that I wouldn’t trade for the world.” He’s widely projected as a potential first-round pick.

Cornerback Saivion Smith announced Saturday that he’s turning pro. A day earlier, left tackle Jonah Williams, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, tailback Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr. all declared for the draft.

