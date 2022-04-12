Alabama signs Ohio transfer point guard Mark Sears

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Ohio point guard Mark Sears, who averaged nearly 20 points a game last season, has transferred to Alabama. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats announced the signing of Sears on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference performer who was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award given to the nation’s top player at a mid-major program.

Sears averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season. A native of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, he shot 40.8% from 3-point range and 88.5% from the free throw line.

“Our entire staff felt like Mark was one of the best overall guards available in the transfer portal, so we really went after him hard,” Oats said. “He is a high character kid with great basketball feel who is a perfect fit for the way we want to play.

Advertisement

“He shoots the ball really well, he’s a great decision-maker and is terrific in transition.”

Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and Keon Ellis are exploring turning pro. Freshman JD Davison is also projected as a potential first-round pick.

Former Texas Tech guard Nimari Burnett missed last season after a right knee injury.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article