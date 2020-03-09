BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tobi Ewuosho is averaging 12.9 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Leon Daniels is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Jaguars have been led by Ahsante Shivers, who is averaging 9.7 points.EXCELLENT EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 41.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.
UNBEATEN WHEN: Southern is a perfect 7-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Jaguars are 9-15 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.
STREAK SCORING: Southern has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 64.3.
DID YOU KNOW: Southern is ranked first among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.1 percent. The Jaguars have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.
