TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Hornets have scored 63.1 points per game against SWAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Across eight appearances this season, Alabama A&M’s Jalen Johnson has shot 54.9 percent.
SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: Alabama State is 0-5 when opposing teams score 68 or more points. Alabama A&M is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 68 points.
WINNING WHEN: Alabama A&M is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Bulldogs are 1-2 when scoring any fewer than 68.
STIFLING DEFENSE: Alabama A&M has held opposing teams to 38.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 37.3 percent.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.