Alabama A&M (5-20, 4-7) vs. Alabama State (9-13, 7-4)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama A&M. In its last six wins against the Bulldogs, Alabama State has won by an average of 9 points. Alabama A&M’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, an 80-75 victory.

STEPPING UP: Alabama State’s Reginald Gee has averaged 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while Jacoby Ross has put up 13.7 points. For the Bulldogs, Andre Kennedy has averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jalen Reeder has put up 9.5 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Hornets have scored 70.6 points per game and allowed 66.8 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 60.2 points scored and 80.2 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

GIFTED GEE: Gee has connected on 44.3 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Alabama A&M is 0-16 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Alabama State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Alabama State’s Ross has attempted 152 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 7 of 24 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State is ranked first among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.1 percent. The Hornets have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game and 14.5 per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.