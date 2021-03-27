PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Saturday’s football game between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama State was cancelled and ruled a no-contest due to weather in the area.

Alabama State was leading 10-3 with 6:12 to play in the second quarter when play stopped.

