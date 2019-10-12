Jett Even’s 10-yard keeper made it 14-3 in the second quarter. Jackson State (1-5, 0-2) cut the deficit to 14-10 before halftime on Derrick Ponder’s 20-yard TD pass to Terrell Kennedy III.
The Hornets scored the next 17 points to lead 31-10 on Even’s second TD keeper, a 2-yard run.
Even was 15 of 26 for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Ponder passed for 164 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Tigers.
