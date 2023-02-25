Alabama State Hornets face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on 3-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-16, 8-7 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-20, 6-9 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama State -1; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State aims to end its three-game slide when the Hornets play Alabama A&M. The Hornets have gone 5-4 in home games. Alabama State has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-7 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M gives up 72.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is shooting 37.7% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Garrett Hicks is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

