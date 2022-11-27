Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3)
The Hornets are 0-6 on the road. Alabama State has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brown averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc. Dwight Wilson is shooting 51.9% and averaging 12.6 points for Ohio.
Ashton McClelland is averaging for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 12.7 points for Alabama State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.