Alabama State hosts Mississippi Valley State after Range's 31-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13) at Alabama State Hornets (2-11) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama State -8.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Isaiah Range scored 31 points in Alabama State’s 90-78 victory against the Lane Dragons.

The Hornets have gone 1-0 at home. Alabama State is ninth in the SWAC with 10.4 assists per game led by Ashton McClelland averaging .

The Delta Devils are 0-11 on the road. Mississippi Valley State ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

The Hornets and Delta Devils meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McClelland is averaging for the Hornets. Range is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Terry Collins is averaging 14.8 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 52.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

