MONGTOMERY, Ala. — Duran Bell broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown run to tie the game and KHA’Darris Davis connected with Michael Jefferson on an 82-yard touchdown pass to lift Alabama State to a 38-31 come-from-behind win over Division II Tuskegee in its home opener Saturday.

The Hornets (1-1) have now played Tuskegee in back-to-back seasons and each game was close. Alabama State pulled out a 26-20 win in overtime last year. The teams have played 102 times and the Golden Tigers lead the series 62-36-3.

Davis and Jefferson connected on three touchdowns, each one longer than the next. Davis hit Jefferson with a 19-yard stroke as time expired in the first quarter, then hit him from 43 yards out early in the second quarter to put the Hornets up, 14-7.

Taurean Taylor scored on a pair of second-quarter runs to put Tuskegee up, 21-20 at intermission.

Hunter Hanson kicked a 43-yard field goal to cut Alabama State’s deficit to a point, 24-23 midway through the third quarter, but Devarens Valcin returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to put Tuskegee up, 31-23.

Bell broke loose from midfield and scored, then punched in for the two-point conversion to tie the game with 6:41 left in the third quarter.

Davis completed 20 of 30 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. Bell finished with nine carries for 63 yards.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.