Alabama State plays Mississippi Valley State following Range's 31-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13) at Alabama State Hornets (2-11)
The Delta Devils have gone 0-11 away from home. Mississippi Valley State is ninth in the SWAC giving up 77.2 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ashton McClelland is shooting % from beyond the arc with made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging . Range is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.
Terry Collins is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.
Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 52.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.