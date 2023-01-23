Alabama State puts home win streak on the line against Texas Southern

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Southern Tigers (6-14, 2-5 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-13, 4-2 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama State -3; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Hornets face Texas Southern. The Hornets are 4-0 on their home court. Alabama State is second in the SWAC in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Jordan O’Neal paces the Hornets with 7.5 boards.

The Tigers are 2-5 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range is averaging 14.2 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Advertisement

Davon Barnes is averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article