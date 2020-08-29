Tailback Najee Harris posted the plans for Monday’s march on Twitter and teammates retweeted. Harris said they would march from the Mal Moore Athletics Facility at 4 p.m. and “meet at the schoolhouse door at Foster Auditorium.”
“We want our voices to be heard as we strive to enact social change and rid our world of social injustices,” Harris wrote.
In another post, he said: “We want all Alabama athletes to join us. This isn’t a fan day … this isn’t a football game … this is about lasting CHANGE!”
Saban has arranged for a number of speakers to the team, including Condoleeza Rice, Tony Dungy, Stephen A. Smith, Joey Galloway and Charles Barkley.
“And they all did a phenomenal job of trying to explain to players, how can we have a plan for change?” Saban said. “How can we make things better in the future? And I think that’s what our players have really been focused on, and I think that’ll be what they want to try to get out there, a message on Monday. And we’re very much in support of that.”
