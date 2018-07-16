TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama fans will be walking through metal detectors to get into Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.

University of Alabama system trustees approved Monday the use of 180 metal detectors. Deputy director of athletics and Chief Financial Officer Finus Gaston says they will cost $982,800 collectively.

The extra security will also be used at Coleman Coliseum for men’s and women’s basketball games, as well as gymnastics.

The Southeastern Conference voted in June to use metal detectors at league sporting events by 2020.

Alabama ran a test of the process in the final home game last season.

Athletic director Greg Byrne says it will require more time to enter the stadium but that the university is using more detectors than recommended “to ensure the smoothest possible entry for our fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium.”

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.