Alabama WR Earle to miss start of season with foot injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first month of the season with a broken foot.
Alabama opens against Utah State on Sept. 3.
“He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp,” Saban said. “Probably the best he’s been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We’ll miss him for a while.”
Earle had 12 catches last season for 148 yards and averaged 5.9 yards on 15 punt returns. He was vying for a starting job with Alabama having to replace receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.
Earle missed three games with a leg injury late last season.
