Moses, who didn’t specify which knee was hurt, led Alabama with 80 tackles and started all 13 games.
He said the injury occurred in the third game of the season, which would have been his 13-tackle performance against Mississippi.
“That’s when I really started feeling it,” said Moses, who missed the 2019 season with a knee injury. “It was said it was a bone bruise but it kept bothering me throughout the year and I just never really spoke up about it.
“I’m the type of person that, if I’m in pain or something, I never want to leave the field so I just didn’t say anything about it.”
Moses said he wouldn’t participate in the physical drill on Tuesday’s pro day, but would do interviews with teams.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.