TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. says he’s staying put after considering a transfer.

The freshman entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal after the departure of coach Avery Johnson. On Monday, Lewis tweeted that he has decided to stay and play for new coach Nate Oats.

Lewis led the team in scoring, assists and minutes. He averaged 13.5 points as a 17-year-old freshman for the Crimson Tide. Oats met with Lewis his first full day on the job and said keeping him would be a priority.

Lewis was a five-star recruit who reclassified to sign and play last season for Alabama. Guard John Petty had also considered a transfer before opting to remain in Tuscaloosa.

Guard Dazon Ingram has indicated he plans to leave as a graduate transfer.

