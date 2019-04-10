TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — New Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats has filled his staff, including one holdover assistant and one coming with him from Buffalo.

Oats announced Wednesday he is retaining Crimson Tide assistant and former player Antoine Pettway. He’s also bringing Bryan Hodgson with him from Buffalo and hired Charlie Henry as another assistant.

Pettway has spent eight seasons as a Tide assistant and 11 years on the basketball staff. Hodgson spent the past four seasons at Buffalo under Oats.

Henry spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Windy City Bulls, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls. He was a high school assistant under Oats in 2009-10.

Oats also brought strength and conditioning coach Mike Snowden and director of operations Adam Bauman from Buffalo.

