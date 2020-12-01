Herbert Jones added 16 points, Shackelford finished with 13 and Joshua Primo 11 for Alabama (2-1). Shackelford and Primo each made three 3-pointers as Alabama was 15 of 40 from behind the arc.
Alabama faces Providence on Wednesday in the fifth-place game of the tournament that was moved to the mainland because of the COVID-19 pandemic. UNLV will play Davidson for seventh.
Caleb Grill had 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for UNLV (0-3), which lost to No. 14 North Carolina in the first round. Grill made 7 of 12 3-pointers, and Bryce Hamilton added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for his 22nd straight game with double-figure scoring.
It was tied at 38 at halftime. Petty made 4 of 6 3-pointers in the first half, scoring 14 points. Grill also made 4 of 6 from distance and scored 16 points.
