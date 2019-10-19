ESPN reported that he was not expected to return to the game. Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer also was hurt in the first half.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told ESPN Tagovailoa twisted an ankle and that he wasn’t sure of the quarterback’s status for the second half.

Tagovailoa called a timeout just before the play clock ran out after a sack and walked to the sideline.

He was 11 of 12 for 155 before the injury. Tagovailoa did throw an interception on first-and-goal from the 2 when he tried to force the ball while scrambling.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD