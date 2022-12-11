Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama won the Lott IMPACT Trophy on Sunday night as the college defensive player having the biggest influence on his team. The junior outside linebacker earned the honor a day after graduating. It’s the fourth trophy Anderson picked up in a week. His haul includes the Nagurski, Lombardi and Bednarik awards.

Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott presented Anderson with the award at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. It goes to a player with strong academic work, community involvement and team leadership.

Anderson ranks second on Alabama’s career sacks list with 34.5. He led the SEC in that category with 10 this season.

He has yet to announce whether he will play for No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl against 11th-ranked Kansas State on Dec. 31 or enter next year’s NFL draft.

Anderson is the second Alabama player to win the Lott Trophy, joining DeMeco Ryans in 2005.

Alabama will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund.

Anderson beat out Felix Anudike-Uzomah of Kansas State, Tommy Eichenberg of Ohio State and Tuli Tuipulotu of Southern California. Each of those schools will receive $5,000 for their scholarship fund.

A national panel of more than 300 former college coaches, players and media members voted on the award.

