Pape Diop had 16 points for the Lions (4-12, 1-4). Von Julien added 14 points. Byron Smith had 10 points.
Ty Brewer, whose 17.0 points per game coming into the matchup led the Lions, scored only eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.
Nicholls State plays Northwestern State at home on Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home on Wednesday.
