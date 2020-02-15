Ty Brewer, who led the Lions in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, was held to six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Lions for the season. Nicholls State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 69-58 on Jan. 11. Nicholls State matches up against Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana takes on Abilene Christian at home next Saturday.

