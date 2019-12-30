NEW YORK — Ahmad Clark Tied the game with two seconds left and Cameron Healy added the game-winning point from the free throw line with under a second remaining as Albany knocked off Columbia for its first nonconference road win of the season, 67-66 on Monday night.

Mike Smith hit two free throws with :35 left to put the Lions up by five, 63-58, but Clark answered with a 3-pointer. Smith hit two more free throws to push the advantage back to four, but Malachi De Sousa hit a 3 with :05 left o make it 65-64. Tai Bibbs hit the second of two free throws to make it a two-point lead before Clark got to the basket for a layup.