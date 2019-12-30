Clark finished with 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Great Danes (7-8), who were 0-6 in road games coming into their nonconference finale. De Sousa and Trey Hutcheson each hit 3 of 4 from long-range and each contributed 13 points. De Sousa grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists.
Columbia (4-10) lost on their home floor for the first time in four games this season. Smith finished 14 of 16 from the line and led the Lions with 28 points and five assists. Bibbs added 17 points. Ike Nweke posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Randy Brumant grabbed 10 boards.
