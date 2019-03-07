No. 6 seed Albany (12-19, 7-9) vs. No. 3 seed Maryland-Baltimore County (19-12, 11-5)

America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the America East semifinals is on the line as Albany and Maryland-Baltimore County prepare to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 23, when the Great Danes outshot Maryland-Baltimore County from the field 56.3 percent to 55.6 percent and hit 12 more free throws en route to a nine-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Great Danes are led by Ahmad Clark and Cameron Healy. Clark has averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Healy has recorded 16.2 points per game. The Retrievers have been anchored by Joe Sherburne and KJ Jackson, who are scoring 14.3 and 12.5 points, respectively.

ACCURATE AHMAD: Clark has connected on 30.9 percent of the 181 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 78 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Albany is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 12-12 when scoring at least 61.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland-Baltimore County has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 63.7 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Maryland-Baltimore County defense has allowed only 63.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Retrievers 19th among Division I teams. The Albany offense has averaged 67.6 points through 31 games (ranked 274th, nationally).

