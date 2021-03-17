Albany finished 7-9 in the pandemic-shortened season, its third straight losing season under Brown. He had a 315-295 record over two decades.
Killings also has coached at Connecticut, Temple and Boston University and worked for the then-Charlotte Bobcats for three seasons after his college playing career at Hampton.
