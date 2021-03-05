The Wildcats cut the deficit to 24-20 on Max Brosmer’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Sean Coyne with 6:48 left.
Albany botched a punt that was compounded by a penalty, allowing New Hampshire to start its drive at the Great Danes 7 with 1:07 left. The Wildcats turned in over on downs after two 5-yard penalties and four incomplete passes. Albany was able to run out the clock.
Brosmer passed for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
