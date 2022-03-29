Killings, a former assistant at Marquette, continued coaching through the season finale in early March, a loss to Hartford in the America East Conference Tournament. The alleged confrontation occurred in November.

Albany went 13-18 in Killings’ first season. He was given a five-year contract when he was hired a year ago to succeed Will Brown, who coached the Great Danes for two decades and led them to five NCAA Tournament appearances. Brown left after the 2020-21 season, the team’s third straight losing campaign.