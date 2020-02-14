AMERICA EAST IMPROVEMENT: The Black Bears have scored 65.4 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 55.7 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

AD

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Clark has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Albany field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

AD

YET TO WIN: The Great Danes are 0-6 when they score 60 points or fewer and 13-6 when they exceed 60 points. The Black Bears are 0-17 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Maine is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Black Bears are 1-18 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The Great Danes have averaged 20.1 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com