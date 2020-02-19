SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Albany’s Ahmad Clark has averaged 16.3 points, five rebounds and four assists while Cameron Healy has put up 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Retrievers, K.J. Jackson has averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Brandon Horvath has put up 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Retrievers have allowed just 66 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 72.2 per game they gave up over 11 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Clark has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Albany is 0-6 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points and has allowed 56 points per game over its last three.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Great Danes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Retrievers. Albany has an assist on 42 of 66 field goals (63.6 percent) over its past three contests while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 30 of 72 field goals (41.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Maryland-Baltimore County has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.9 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all America East teams.

