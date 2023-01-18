Albany (NY) faces Binghamton after Drumgoole's 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Binghamton Bearcats (7-10, 3-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-14, 1-4 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays the Binghamton Bearcats after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 29 points in Albany (NY)’s 74-67 loss to the NJIT Highlanders. The Great Danes are 3-2 on their home court. Albany (NY) has a 3-12 record against teams over .500.

The Bearcats have gone 3-1 against America East opponents. Binghamton is ninth in the America East with 10.9 assists per game led by Jacob Falko averaging 3.6.

The Great Danes and Bearcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Beagle is averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Great Danes. Drumgoole is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Falko is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

