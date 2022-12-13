Albany (NY) faces LIU, seeks to break 4-game slide

Long Island Sharks (1-8) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-8)
The Sharks are 0-4 on the road. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 14.4 points for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).
Marko Maletic is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.8 points for LIU.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.