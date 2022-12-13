Albany (NY) faces LIU, seeks to break 4-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long Island Sharks (1-8) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-8) Guilderland Center, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) comes into the matchup with LIU as losers of four in a row. The Great Danes have gone 1-1 at home. Albany (NY) averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Sharks are 0-4 on the road. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 14.4 points for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

Marko Maletic is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.8 points for LIU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

