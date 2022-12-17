Albany (NY) hosts Alston and Loyola Chicago

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-8) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-5) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Philip Alston scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago’s 76-58 win against the Clemson Tigers. The Ramblers are 3-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 33.5% from downtown, led by Alston shooting 61.5% from 3-point range.

The Great Danes are 1-6 in road games. Albany (NY) is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Alston is shooting 52.8% and averaging 13.2 points for Loyola Chicago.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 14.3 points. Jonathan Beagle is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

