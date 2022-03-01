The Great Danes have gone 4-7 at home. Albany (NY) has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Hawks have gone 8-8 against America East opponents. Hartford is eighth in the America East with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Marks averaging 1.4.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Albany (NY) won the last matchup 71-52 on Feb. 5. Matt Cerruti scored 15 points points to help lead the Great Danes to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jamel Horton is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Great Danes. Cerruti is averaging 11.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).
Austin Williams is averaging 16.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Hawks. Shriver is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hartford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.
Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.