Albany (NY) hosts Vermont after Duncan's 20-point outing

Vermont Catamounts (12-10, 6-2 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-18, 1-8 America East)
The Catamounts are 6-2 in America East play. Vermont is eighth in the America East with 29.3 rebounds per game led by Duncan averaging 6.9.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Beagle is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Great Danes. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).
Aaron Deloney is averaging 11.5 points for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.
LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.
Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.
