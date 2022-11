BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the Austin Peay Governors after Da’Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)’s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

Albany (NY) went 13-18 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.