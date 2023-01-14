Albany (NY) visits NJIT after Beagle's 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-13, 1-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-12, 1-2 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NJIT -3.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the NJIT Highlanders after Jonathan Beagle scored 21 points in Albany (NY)’s 86-69 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Highlanders have gone 2-5 at home. NJIT is ninth in the America East scoring 66.1 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Great Danes are 1-3 in conference matchups. Albany (NY) is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders and Great Danes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raheim Sullivan is averaging six points and 3.1 assists for the Highlanders. Miles Coleman is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Great Danes. Beagle is averaging 11.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

