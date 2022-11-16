Albany (NY) visits Saint Joseph's (PA) following Reynolds' 21-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-1)
Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 63-59 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.
Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 9-7 at home last season while going 11-19 overall. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 69.1 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.
Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall last season while going 8-9 on the road. The Great Danes averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.