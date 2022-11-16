Albany (NY) visits Saint Joseph's (PA) following Reynolds' 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 63-59 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 9-7 at home last season while going 11-19 overall. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 69.1 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.