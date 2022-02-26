The Seawolves are 11-4 on their home court. Stony Brook ranks fifth in the America East in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Tykei Greene paces the Seawolves with 7.9 boards.
The Great Danes have gone 9-7 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) ranks seventh in the America East with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Newman averaging 1.6.
The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Seawolves won the last meeting 86-75 on Jan. 23. Anthony Roberts scored 18 points points to help lead the Seawolves to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jahlil Jenkins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Roberts is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.
Jamel Horton is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).
LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.
Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.