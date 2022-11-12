Albany scores on final play, beats Maine 23-21

ALBANY, N.Y. — Reese Poffenbarger connected with Julian Hicks on a 1-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game to give Albany a 23-21 victory over Maine on Saturday.

Maine took a 21-17 lead with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter on Joe Fagnano’s 6-yard run. Albany answered with a 17-play, 76-yard drive. The Great Danes were at the Maine 1-yard line with no time remaining — but with a free play due to a penalty. Poffenbarger found Hicks over the middle in traffic.