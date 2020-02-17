Terrance Banyard had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Lions (3-22, 2-11), whose losing streak reached 10 games. Zavian Jackson added 11 points. Marcus Wallace had six rebounds.

Marquell Carter, the Golden Lions’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 9 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions on the season. Alcorn State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-54 on Jan. 20. Alcorn State takes on Alabama A&M on the road on Saturday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Prairie View at home on Saturday.

