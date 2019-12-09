With a 52-43 at the break, the Braves locked down Rust and held it to 19 points in the second half.
Deshaw Andrews and Corey Tillery each scored 13, Alonzo Campbell and Troymain Crosby scored 12 apiece and Mark Carter 11 for the Braves.
Decembre led the Bearcats with 19, Pough 13, Kendall Wright 11 and Demarcus Robinson 10.
