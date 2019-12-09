LORMAN, Miss. — Maurice Howard led six players in double figures with 19 points and Alcorn State needed the second half to pull away from NAIA-member Rust for a 108-62 win on Monday night.

It was the Braves’ (3-5) third win of the season against an NAIA program.

Alcorn State raced to an 18-2 lead before Rust went on 20-8 run and closed to within four (26-22) when Michael Decembre made a pair of foul shots with 11:58 before halftime. Quentin Pough made three free throws to bring Rust within 37-36 with 5:36 before the break but it never got closer.