Devonte Patterson scored a career-high 33 points with 10 rebounds for the Panthers (18-12, 14-3), who entered the game ranked first in conference standings and are already assured at least a share of the conference title. Darius Williams added 16 points and Faite Williams had six rebounds.
The Braves evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. Prairie View defeated Alcorn State 84-70 on Jan. 4. Alcorn State finishes out the regular season against Texas Southern at home on Saturday. Prairie View finishes out the regular season against Southern on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.