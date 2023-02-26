Alcorn State and Texas Southern meet for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Southern Tigers (11-18, 7-9 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (15-12, 12-3 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dominic Brewton and the Alcorn State Braves host Davon Barnes and the Texas Southern Tigers. The Braves are 6-2 on their home court. Alcorn State has a 4-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Tigers are 7-9 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern gives up 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

PJ Henry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. John Walker III is shooting 48.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

