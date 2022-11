BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves will play the Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Alcorn State went 17-17 overall with a 3-13 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Braves averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 29.4 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.